NJIT (8-10)
Coleman 7-14 1-2 19, Diakite 5-6 0-0 10, Butler 4-6 0-1 10, Lee 6-10 0-1 12, O'Hearn 1-6 0-0 3, Faw 3-6 3-6 11, de Graaf 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-53 4-10 69.
UMBC (8-10)
Johnson 3-6 2-2 10, Obeng-Mensah 0-5 4-6 4, Kennedy 12-16 4-4 31, Owens 5-13 1-2 13, Rogers 2-10 0-0 5, Boonyasith 1-3 0-0 2, Wojcik 2-4 2-4 8, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Picarelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 13-18 73.
Halftime_NJIT 38-34. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 9-18 (Coleman 4-5, Faw 2-3, Butler 2-4, O'Hearn 1-3, Lee 0-3), UMBC 10-28 (Kennedy 3-6, Wojcik 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Owens 2-7, Rogers 1-6, Boonyasith 0-1, Byrd 0-1). Rebounds_NJIT 30 (Faw 9), UMBC 29 (Johnson, Kennedy 7). Assists_NJIT 9 (O'Hearn 3), UMBC 12 (Kennedy 5). Total Fouls_NJIT 16, UMBC 17. A_1,207 (5,000).