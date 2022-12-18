WILLIAM & MARY (4-8)
Collier 6-10 2-5 14, Wight 2-6 1-2 5, Mullins 1-7 2-2 4, Nelson 4-10 0-0 10, Dorsey 4-10 2-2 13, Case 4-10 1-1 10, Lowe 2-3 2-2 6, Karasinski 0-0 0-0 0, Milkereit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 10-14 62.
UMBC (9-4)
Doles 3-10 2-3 8, Obeng-Mensah 4-8 0-0 8, Beaudion 2-3 0-0 4, Boonyasith 5-8 7-7 19, Lawrence 6-10 1-1 14, Picarelli 2-6 3-4 9, Brown 6-7 0-0 12, Fagan 2-3 0-0 4, Docks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 13-15 78.
Halftime_UMBC 43-31. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 6-19 (Dorsey 3-7, Nelson 2-5, Case 1-4, Mullins 0-3), UMBC 5-18 (Boonyasith 2-4, Picarelli 2-5, Lawrence 1-4, Beaudion 0-1, Docks 0-1, Fagan 0-1, Doles 0-2). Rebounds_William & Mary 31 (Collier 14), UMBC 24 (Doles 5). Assists_William & Mary 13 (Nelson 5), UMBC 15 (Beaudion 4). Total Fouls_William & Mary 14, UMBC 13. A_1,036 (4,654).
