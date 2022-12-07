WARREN WILSON (0-2)
Cotton 2-4 0-0 5, Daye 5-14 2-2 13, King 1-7 2-2 4, Banuelos 0-3 2-2 2, Goodine 2-4 0-0 4, Nacickas 3-8 2-2 11, Kaiser 2-7 2-3 6, Cade 5-10 0-1 11, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Bombick 0-1 0-0 0, Cocker 0-2 1-2 1, Rutherford 2-4 0-0 5, Dy.Wheatley 1-2 0-0 3, Fauntleroy-McDaniel 1-1 0-0 2, Da.Wheatley 1-2 0-0 3, Underwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 11-14 70.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (6-3)
McMullen 4-5 0-0 8, Pember 7-7 8-8 22, Abee 4-9 3-5 14, Jones 4-8 1-2 12, Stephney 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 5-7 1-4 11, Gabrelcik 6-10 0-0 18, Mason 3-5 4-6 10, Sylla 7-13 0-0 14, Stephens 0-1 1-2 1, Burgess 2-2 4-4 8, Maddox 1-3 0-0 2, Clinkscales-King 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-72 22-31 122.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 59-33. 3-Point Goals_Warren Wilson 9-31 (Nacickas 3-6, Cotton 1-2, Da.Wheatley 1-2, Dy.Wheatley 1-2, Daye 1-3, Rutherford 1-3, Cade 1-4, Banuelos 0-1, Bombick 0-1, Goodine 0-1, Cocker 0-2, Kaiser 0-2, King 0-2), UNC-Asheville 12-27 (Gabrelcik 6-10, Abee 3-7, Jones 3-7, Stephney 0-1, Maddox 0-2). Fouled Out_King, Battle. Rebounds_Warren Wilson 22 (King 6), UNC-Asheville 51 (Sylla 12). Assists_Warren Wilson 10 (Daye, Goodine, Rice 2), UNC-Asheville 25 (Abee 8). Total Fouls_Warren Wilson 27, UNC-Asheville 16. A_925 (3,200).
