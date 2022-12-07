|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WARREN WILSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cotton
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|5
|Daye
|33
|5-14
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|13
|King
|13
|1-7
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|5
|4
|Banuelos
|15
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Goodine
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|4
|Nacickas
|23
|3-8
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|11
|Kaiser
|17
|2-7
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Cade
|16
|5-10
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|11
|Rice
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|Bombick
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Cocker
|9
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Rutherford
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Dy.Wheatley
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Fauntleroy-McDaniel
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Da.Wheatley
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Underwood
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-69
|11-14
|6-22
|10
|27
|70
Percentages: FG .362, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Nacickas 3-6, Cotton 1-2, Da.Wheatley 1-2, Dy.Wheatley 1-2, Daye 1-3, Rutherford 1-3, Cade 1-4, Banuelos 0-1, Bombick 0-1, Goodine 0-1, Cocker 0-2, Kaiser 0-2, King 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cocker).
Turnovers: 18 (Daye 4, Nacickas 3, Banuelos 2, Kaiser 2, Bombick, Cade, Dy.Wheatley, Fauntleroy-McDaniel, Goodine, King, Rice).
Steals: 9 (Daye 4, Cade 2, Banuelos, Kaiser, Rice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMullen
|17
|4-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|8
|Pember
|21
|7-7
|8-8
|3-9
|3
|1
|22
|Abee
|26
|4-9
|3-5
|1-5
|8
|2
|14
|Jones
|23
|4-8
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|12
|Stephney
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|0
|Battle
|18
|5-7
|1-4
|1-7
|2
|5
|11
|Gabrelcik
|18
|6-10
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|18
|Mason
|15
|3-5
|4-6
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Sylla
|12
|7-13
|0-0
|5-12
|1
|3
|14
|Stephens
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|1
|Burgess
|8
|2-2
|4-4
|1-1
|2
|0
|8
|Maddox
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Clinkscales-King
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|44-72
|22-31
|14-51
|25
|16
|122
Percentages: FG .611, FT .710.
3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Gabrelcik 6-10, Abee 3-7, Jones 3-7, Stephney 0-1, Maddox 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 2, McMullen, Sylla).
Turnovers: 20 (Pember 7, Abee 2, Battle 2, Burgess 2, Stephney 2, Jones, Maddox, McMullen, Stephens, Sylla).
Steals: 10 (Maddox 2, Abee, Battle, Burgess, Jones, McMullen, Stephens, Stephney, Sylla).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Warren Wilson
|33
|37
|—
|70
|UNC-Asheville
|59
|63
|—
|122
A_925 (3,200).
