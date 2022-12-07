FGFTReb
WARREN WILSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cotton182-40-01-4035
Daye335-142-20-02313
King131-72-22-6054
Banuelos150-32-20-0142
Goodine152-40-01-1214
Nacickas233-82-20-20211
Kaiser172-72-30-1146
Cade165-100-10-21011
Rice100-00-00-0230
Bombick90-10-01-1110
Cocker90-21-20-0001
Rutherford82-40-00-1015
Dy.Wheatley61-20-00-1003
Fauntleroy-McDaniel31-10-01-1002
Da.Wheatley31-20-00-0003
Underwood20-00-00-2000
Totals20025-6911-146-22102770

Percentages: FG .362, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Nacickas 3-6, Cotton 1-2, Da.Wheatley 1-2, Dy.Wheatley 1-2, Daye 1-3, Rutherford 1-3, Cade 1-4, Banuelos 0-1, Bombick 0-1, Goodine 0-1, Cocker 0-2, Kaiser 0-2, King 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cocker).

Turnovers: 18 (Daye 4, Nacickas 3, Banuelos 2, Kaiser 2, Bombick, Cade, Dy.Wheatley, Fauntleroy-McDaniel, Goodine, King, Rice).

Steals: 9 (Daye 4, Cade 2, Banuelos, Kaiser, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNC-ASHEVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McMullen174-50-01-5028
Pember217-78-83-93122
Abee264-93-51-58214
Jones234-81-20-32012
Stephney200-10-00-4300
Battle185-71-41-72511
Gabrelcik186-100-01-10018
Mason153-54-60-11210
Sylla127-130-05-121314
Stephens90-11-20-2301
Burgess82-24-41-1208
Maddox81-30-00-0002
Clinkscales-King51-10-01-1012
Totals20044-7222-3114-512516122

Percentages: FG .611, FT .710.

3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Gabrelcik 6-10, Abee 3-7, Jones 3-7, Stephney 0-1, Maddox 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 2, McMullen, Sylla).

Turnovers: 20 (Pember 7, Abee 2, Battle 2, Burgess 2, Stephney 2, Jones, Maddox, McMullen, Stephens, Sylla).

Steals: 10 (Maddox 2, Abee, Battle, Burgess, Jones, McMullen, Stephens, Stephney, Sylla).

Technical Fouls: None.

Warren Wilson333770
UNC-Asheville5963122

A_925 (3,200).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

