CAMPBELL (6-10)
Pal 6-12 2-2 16, Vaistaras 1-1 0-0 2, Clemons 6-10 7-10 21, Dell'Orso 1-4 0-0 3, Mokseckas 0-4 0-0 0, Lusane 4-14 0-0 9, Sinani 1-6 0-0 2, Reyna 0-3 0-0 0, Grant 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 9-12 55.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (11-6)
McMullen 0-3 1-4 1, Pember 5-14 11-12 22, Abee 2-4 3-3 8, Burgess 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 4-7 1-2 12, Battle 1-2 1-2 3, Caldwell 1-3 2-2 4, Stephney 2-3 0-0 5, Sylla 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 16-41 20-27 58.
Halftime_Campbell 34-19. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-15 (Clemons 2-3, Pal 2-4, Dell'Orso 1-2, Lusane 1-2, Mokseckas 0-1, Reyna 0-1, Sinani 0-2), UNC-Asheville 6-16 (Jones 3-4, Stephney 1-1, Abee 1-2, Pember 1-6, Burgess 0-1, Caldwell 0-2). Fouled Out_Pal. Rebounds_Campbell 27 (Pal 8), UNC-Asheville 31 (Pember 10). Assists_Campbell 9 (Clemons, Lusane 3), UNC-Asheville 8 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_Campbell 22, UNC-Asheville 16. A_1,238 (3,200).
