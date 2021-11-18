TENNESSEE TECH (1-3)
Diarra 2-9 2-2 6, Sylla 4-7 0-0 8, Clay 3-16 0-0 6, Davidson 2-9 0-0 4, Wood 6-8 2-2 14, Pettway 6-8 1-2 13, Goldman 1-4 0-0 2, White 1-4 0-0 2, Ramsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 5-6 55.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (2-2)
Pember 6-13 4-5 16, Battle 5-8 0-1 10, Jones 4-12 2-2 12, Stephney 3-7 3-3 9, Thorpe 3-7 0-0 6, Lawson 2-7 0-0 6, Hairston 0-1 0-0 0, Jude 0-3 0-0 0, Marable 1-1 0-1 2, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 9-12 61.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 0-21 (White 0-1, Wood 0-1, Goldman 0-3, Davidson 0-4, Diarra 0-5, Clay 0-7), UNC-Asheville 4-23 (Jones 2-5, Lawson 2-7, Battle 0-1, Hairston 0-1, Thorpe 0-1, Jude 0-2, Stephney 0-2, Pember 0-4). Fouled Out_Thorpe. Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 39 (Sylla 11), UNC-Asheville 26 (Pember 7). Assists_Tennessee Tech 9 (Davidson, Wood, Pettway 2), UNC-Asheville 11 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 16, UNC-Asheville 12. A_412 (3,200).