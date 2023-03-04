SC-UPSTATE (16-15)
N'diaye 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 5-8 2-2 15, Gainey 3-12 0-0 8, Broadnax 7-16 0-0 16, Surratt 1-4 0-0 2, Goodloe 2-8 0-2 4, Langlais 3-4 1-2 7, Alves 2-4 2-2 6, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Rideau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 5-8 62.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (26-7)
McMullen 3-6 3-6 9, Pember 9-19 9-11 31, Abee 1-5 1-2 4, Burgess 2-8 0-0 5, Jones 4-11 1-2 10, Battle 3-5 1-1 7, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Stephney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 15-22 66.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 32-30. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 7-24 (Bailey 3-5, Broadnax 2-5, Gainey 2-7, Alves 0-1, Rideau 0-1, Surratt 0-2, Goodloe 0-3), UNC-Asheville 7-22 (Pember 4-9, Burgess 1-1, Abee 1-5, Jones 1-6, Caldwell 0-1). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 32 (Goodloe 6), UNC-Asheville 36 (Pember 10). Assists_SC-Upstate 11 (Goodloe 5), UNC-Asheville 11 (Burgess 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 23, UNC-Asheville 12.
