|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N'diaye
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Bailey
|37
|5-8
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|15
|Gainey
|35
|3-12
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|8
|Broadnax
|37
|7-16
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|16
|Surratt
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Goodloe
|22
|2-8
|0-2
|1-6
|5
|4
|4
|Langlais
|21
|3-4
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|7
|Alves
|14
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Smith
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|4
|Rideau
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|5-8
|6-32
|11
|23
|62
Percentages: FG .410, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bailey 3-5, Broadnax 2-5, Gainey 2-7, Alves 0-1, Rideau 0-1, Surratt 0-2, Goodloe 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (N'diaye 2, Alves, Langlais).
Turnovers: 5 (Gainey 2, Langlais 2, Alves).
Steals: 4 (Broadnax 2, Bailey, Langlais).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMullen
|24
|3-6
|3-6
|3-7
|1
|4
|9
|Pember
|37
|9-19
|9-11
|1-10
|2
|2
|31
|Abee
|35
|1-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Burgess
|34
|2-8
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|1
|5
|Jones
|38
|4-11
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|3
|10
|Battle
|19
|3-5
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|0
|7
|Caldwell
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|Stephney
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|15-22
|8-36
|11
|12
|66
Percentages: FG .400, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Pember 4-9, Burgess 1-1, Abee 1-5, Jones 1-6, Caldwell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Pember 2, Battle).
Turnovers: 7 (Pember 3, Battle, Burgess, Caldwell, McMullen).
Steals: 3 (Abee, Battle, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC-Upstate
|32
|30
|—
|62
|UNC-Asheville
|30
|36
|—
|66
.
