FGFTReb
SC-UPSTATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N'diaye50-10-00-2030
Bailey375-82-20-32015
Gainey353-120-00-4038
Broadnax377-160-01-53116
Surratt151-40-00-1012
Goodloe222-80-21-6544
Langlais213-41-23-5037
Alves142-42-21-3126
Smith122-30-00-3044
Rideau20-10-00-0020
Totals20025-615-86-32112362

Percentages: FG .410, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bailey 3-5, Broadnax 2-5, Gainey 2-7, Alves 0-1, Rideau 0-1, Surratt 0-2, Goodloe 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (N'diaye 2, Alves, Langlais).

Turnovers: 5 (Gainey 2, Langlais 2, Alves).

Steals: 4 (Broadnax 2, Bailey, Langlais).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNC-ASHEVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McMullen243-63-63-7149
Pember379-199-111-102231
Abee351-51-20-2014
Burgess342-80-02-6415
Jones384-111-22-61310
Battle193-51-10-4007
Caldwell100-10-00-1310
Stephney40-00-00-0000
Totals20022-5515-228-36111266

Percentages: FG .400, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Pember 4-9, Burgess 1-1, Abee 1-5, Jones 1-6, Caldwell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Pember 2, Battle).

Turnovers: 7 (Pember 3, Battle, Burgess, Caldwell, McMullen).

Steals: 3 (Abee, Battle, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

SC-Upstate323062
UNC-Asheville303666

