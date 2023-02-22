CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (8-20)
Clinton 6-12 4-4 19, Kelly 7-9 0-0 14, Bryan 1-7 0-0 2, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-9 4-4 6, Harris 6-11 0-0 16, Chavez 0-8 0-0 0, Berry 1-3 1-1 3, Duhart 1-3 0-0 2, Dodd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 9-9 62.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (23-7)
McMullen 5-9 0-1 10, Pember 8-14 6-9 23, Abee 2-5 2-2 7, Burgess 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 10-14 2-2 30, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 3-5 0-0 6, Stephney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 10-14 80.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 7-24 (Harris 4-6, Clinton 3-5, Berry 0-1, Duhart 0-1, Bryan 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Chavez 0-7), UNC-Asheville 10-19 (Jones 8-11, Abee 1-2, Pember 1-4, Burgess 0-1, Caldwell 0-1). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 23 (Clinton 5), UNC-Asheville 37 (McMullen 12). Assists_Charleston Southern 12 (Kelly, Bryan, Johnson, Harris, Berry 2), UNC-Asheville 18 (Burgess 8). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 18, UNC-Asheville 11. A_1,362 (3,200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.