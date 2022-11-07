JOHNSON & WALES (NC) (0-1)
Benson-Hollinhead 3-7 0-0 8, Ray 3-10 8-8 17, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 3-11 0-0 7, Patterson 4-12 0-2 8, Wilkins 4-8 1-1 10, Irby 2-6 1-3 5, Meshida 0-3 1-2 1, Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Stafford-Gill 1-1 0-0 2, De La Rosa 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 11-16 60.
UNC-GREENSBORO (1-0)
Abdulsalam 4-7 1-2 9, Leyte 5-7 0-0 10, Ke.Langley 3-10 0-0 7, Treacy 2-11 2-2 8, Kennedy 5-10 3-3 16, Ko.Langley 1-4 2-3 5, Saizonou 2-3 1-2 5, White 2-4 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 5-10 0-0 10, Breath 2-2 3-6 7, Atwell 4-10 2-3 12, Ahemed 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-80 14-21 93.
Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 40-22. 3-Point Goals_Johnson & Wales (NC) 7-28 (Ray 3-6, Benson-Hollinhead 2-3, Wilkins 1-2, Williams 1-5, Cherry 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Irby 0-2, Meshida 0-2, Smith 0-4), UNC-Greensboro 9-31 (Kennedy 3-6, Treacy 2-5, Atwell 2-8, Ko.Langley 1-2, Ke.Langley 1-7, Ahemed 0-1, Brown-Jones 0-1, Saizonou 0-1). Rebounds_Johnson & Wales (NC) 33 (Benson-Hollinhead, Patterson 6), UNC-Greensboro 53 (Kennedy 11). Assists_Johnson & Wales (NC) 9 (Cooper 2), UNC-Greensboro 22 (Ko.Langley 6). Total Fouls_Johnson & Wales (NC) 18, UNC-Greensboro 13. A_1,102 (23,500).
