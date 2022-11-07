|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JOHNSON & WALES (NC)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Benson-Hollinhead
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|1
|8
|Ray
|25
|3-10
|8-8
|0-4
|1
|4
|17
|Smith
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Williams
|31
|3-11
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|7
|Patterson
|29
|4-12
|0-2
|0-6
|0
|4
|8
|Wilkins
|22
|4-8
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|2
|10
|Irby
|11
|2-6
|1-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Meshida
|11
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|Cooper
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Stafford-Gill
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|De La Rosa
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cherry
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-66
|11-16
|7-33
|9
|18
|60
Percentages: FG .318, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ray 3-6, Benson-Hollinhead 2-3, Wilkins 1-2, Williams 1-5, Cherry 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Irby 0-2, Meshida 0-2, Smith 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Benson-Hollinhead, Patterson).
Turnovers: 16 (Ray 8, Patterson 3, Cooper 2, Williams 2, Meshida).
Steals: 6 (Benson-Hollinhead, Irby, Ray, Stafford-Gill, Wilkins, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-GREENSBORO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Abdulsalam
|20
|4-7
|1-2
|4-7
|1
|1
|9
|Leyte
|19
|5-7
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|3
|10
|Ke.Langley
|19
|3-10
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|7
|Treacy
|27
|2-11
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|1
|8
|Kennedy
|24
|5-10
|3-3
|2-11
|2
|2
|16
|Ko.Langley
|18
|1-4
|2-3
|0-3
|6
|1
|5
|Saizonou
|17
|2-3
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|5
|White
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|4
|Brown-Jones
|13
|5-10
|0-0
|6-8
|1
|3
|10
|Breath
|12
|2-2
|3-6
|2-5
|0
|0
|7
|Atwell
|11
|4-10
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|12
|Ahemed
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Johnson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-80
|14-21
|19-53
|22
|13
|93
Percentages: FG .438, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Kennedy 3-6, Treacy 2-5, Atwell 2-8, Ko.Langley 1-2, Ke.Langley 1-7, Ahemed 0-1, Brown-Jones 0-1, Saizonou 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Leyte 2, Atwell, Brown-Jones, J.Johnson, White).
Turnovers: 8 (Abdulsalam 2, Treacy 2, Ahemed, Brown-Jones, Kennedy, Saizonou).
Steals: 8 (Ke.Langley 2, Breath, Kennedy, Ko.Langley, Leyte, Saizonou, Treacy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Johnson & Wales (NC)
|22
|38
|—
|60
|UNC-Greensboro
|40
|53
|—
|93
A_1,102 (23,500).
