FGFTReb
JOHNSON & WALES (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Benson-Hollinhead243-70-03-6118
Ray253-108-80-41417
Smith221-50-00-1022
Williams313-110-01-4117
Patterson294-120-20-6048
Wilkins224-81-12-51210
Irby112-61-30-2105
Meshida110-31-20-2011
Cooper90-20-00-2220
Stafford-Gill81-10-01-1102
De La Rosa50-00-00-0010
Cherry30-10-00-0100
Totals20021-6611-167-3391860

Percentages: FG .318, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ray 3-6, Benson-Hollinhead 2-3, Wilkins 1-2, Williams 1-5, Cherry 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Irby 0-2, Meshida 0-2, Smith 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Benson-Hollinhead, Patterson).

Turnovers: 16 (Ray 8, Patterson 3, Cooper 2, Williams 2, Meshida).

Steals: 6 (Benson-Hollinhead, Irby, Ray, Stafford-Gill, Wilkins, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNC-GREENSBOROMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Abdulsalam204-71-24-7119
Leyte195-70-03-81310
Ke.Langley193-100-01-2207
Treacy272-112-20-0518
Kennedy245-103-32-112216
Ko.Langley181-42-30-3615
Saizonou172-31-20-3205
White142-40-00-3214
Brown-Jones135-100-06-81310
Breath122-23-62-5007
Atwell114-102-31-10012
Ahemed30-10-00-1010
J.Johnson30-10-00-1000
Totals20035-8014-2119-53221393

Percentages: FG .438, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Kennedy 3-6, Treacy 2-5, Atwell 2-8, Ko.Langley 1-2, Ke.Langley 1-7, Ahemed 0-1, Brown-Jones 0-1, Saizonou 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Leyte 2, Atwell, Brown-Jones, J.Johnson, White).

Turnovers: 8 (Abdulsalam 2, Treacy 2, Ahemed, Brown-Jones, Kennedy, Saizonou).

Steals: 8 (Ke.Langley 2, Breath, Kennedy, Ko.Langley, Leyte, Saizonou, Treacy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Johnson & Wales (NC)223860
UNC-Greensboro405393

A_1,102 (23,500).

