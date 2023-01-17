ELON (2-17)
Sherry 2-2 0-0 4, Halloran 6-12 1-2 15, Ervin 6-18 3-4 20, Gillens-Butler 0-4 1-2 1, Mackinnon 2-6 0-0 4, Bowen 2-4 0-1 4, Watson 1-7 1-2 4, Pratt 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 19-56 8-13 54.
UNC-WILMINGTON (15-5)
Kelly 4-7 5-9 13, White 2-5 3-4 7, Harden-Hayes 2-10 4-4 9, Newby 3-10 2-2 11, Thomas 2-8 4-4 9, Van Der Heijden 3-5 0-0 9, Hodge 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 0-2 2-2 2, Farrar 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-51 20-25 62.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Elon 8-26 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2), UNC-Wilmington 8-29 (Van Der Heijden 3-5, Newby 3-10, Thomas 1-5, Harden-Hayes 1-7, Hodge 0-1, White 0-1). Fouled Out_Bowen. Rebounds_Elon 34 (Bowen 10), UNC-Wilmington 35 (Kelly 14). Assists_Elon 7 (Halloran, Bowen 2), UNC-Wilmington 14 (Thomas 4). Total Fouls_Elon 20, UNC-Wilmington 13. A_3,241 (6,100).
