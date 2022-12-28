FGFTReb
UNC-WILMINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelly163-51-12-3047
White328-120-01-42316
Harvey251-70-00-2223
Ross231-40-02-7022
Thomas193-101-21-3207
Harden-Hayes313-82-34-8129
Newby294-83-40-11113
Farrar204-42-20-32111
Enoh30-10-01-2000
Van Der Heijden20-00-00-0000
Totals20027-599-1211-33101568

Percentages: FG .458, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Newby 2-4, Farrar 1-1, Harden-Hayes 1-4, Harvey 1-4, White 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Ross 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kelly).

Turnovers: 13 (Kelly 3, Ross 3, Harden-Hayes 2, White 2, Farrar, Newby, Thomas).

Steals: 8 (Kelly 2, Ross 2, Farrar, Harvey, Newby, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Foster344-114-54-112212
Vuga265-92-21-20412
Ball243-60-02-6116
Collins373-102-22-6219
Ruth251-66-60-3238
Holmstrom200-30-00-1010
Spence152-60-00-0134
Doyle142-30-00-1024
Allen30-10-00-0010
Sandhu20-00-00-0000
Totals20020-5514-159-3081855

Percentages: FG .364, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Doyle 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Ball 0-2, Holmstrom 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Vuga 2, Ball).

Turnovers: 13 (Ruth 3, Ball 2, Collins 2, Holmstrom 2, Foster, Sandhu, Spence, Vuga).

Steals: 8 (Collins 4, Ruth 2, Foster, Vuga).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNC-Wilmington313768
Monmouth (NJ)203555

A_1,754 (4,100).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

