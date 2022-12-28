UNC-WILMINGTON (11-3)
Kelly 3-5 1-1 7, White 8-12 0-0 16, Harvey 1-7 0-0 3, Ross 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 3-10 1-2 7, Harden-Hayes 3-8 2-3 9, Newby 4-8 3-4 13, Farrar 4-4 2-2 11, Enoh 0-1 0-0 0, Van Der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 9-12 68.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-13)
Foster 4-11 4-5 12, Vuga 5-9 2-2 12, Ball 3-6 0-0 6, Collins 3-10 2-2 9, Ruth 1-6 6-6 8, Holmstrom 0-3 0-0 0, Spence 2-6 0-0 4, Doyle 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Sandhu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 14-15 55.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 31-20. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 5-19 (Newby 2-4, Farrar 1-1, Harden-Hayes 1-4, Harvey 1-4, White 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Ross 0-3), Monmouth (NJ) 1-11 (Collins 1-4, Doyle 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Ball 0-2, Holmstrom 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 33 (Harden-Hayes 8), Monmouth (NJ) 30 (Foster 11). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 10 (White, Harvey, Thomas, Farrar 2), Monmouth (NJ) 8 (Foster, Collins, Ruth 2). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 15, Monmouth (NJ) 18. A_1,754 (4,100).
