VERMONT (2-6)
Fiorillo 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 5-6 3-5 13, Gibson 2-9 1-2 6, Penn 6-9 9-10 21, Sullivan 4-9 0-0 11, Deloney 3-9 2-4 11, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Alamutu 0-0 0-1 0, Veretto 0-1 0-0 0, Ayo-Faleye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 15-22 66.
UNC-WILMINGTON (4-3)
Kelly 2-2 5-7 9, White 1-5 8-10 10, Phillips 7-14 8-8 22, Ross 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 0-5 2-4 2, Harden-Hayes 2-6 0-0 5, Harvey 2-6 0-0 6, Newby 2-2 2-2 8, Van Der Heijden 1-3 0-0 3, Farrar 0-2 0-0 0, Hodge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 25-31 68.
Halftime_Vermont 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 7-21 (Deloney 3-6, Sullivan 3-7, Gibson 1-5, Fiorillo 0-1, Penn 0-1, Veretto 0-1), UNC-Wilmington 7-16 (Newby 2-2, Harvey 2-3, Ross 1-2, Van Der Heijden 1-3, Harden-Hayes 1-4, White 0-2). Fouled Out_Sullivan. Rebounds_Vermont 29 (Duncan 9), UNC-Wilmington 23 (White, Harden-Hayes 5). Assists_Vermont 6 (Duncan, Gibson, Deloney 2), UNC-Wilmington 8 (Newby 4). Total Fouls_Vermont 24, UNC-Wilmington 20. A_311 (4,000).
