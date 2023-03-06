FGFTReb
UNC-WILMINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelly324-70-15-7139
White406-148-123-111521
Harden-Hayes407-81-23-71217
Newby434-127-70-52317
Phillips301-41-21-6243
Farrar134-90-00-1119
J.Thomas120-33-31-3133
Ross80-00-00-0000
Harvey70-10-00-1000
Totals22526-5820-2713-4192179

Percentages: FG .448, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Harden-Hayes 2-3, Newby 2-7, Kelly 1-2, White 1-4, Farrar 1-5, Harvey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Harden-Hayes 3, Newby).

Turnovers: 16 (White 7, Harden-Hayes 2, J.Thomas 2, Newby 2, Phillips 2, Kelly).

Steals: 7 (Harden-Hayes 3, Kelly 2, Phillips, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOFSTRAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boachie-Yiadom130-01-21-1031
Carlos425-96-81-82019
Dubar301-62-20-2154
Estrada459-202-20-56325
T.Thomas454-123-30-62414
Williams323-60-13-4036
Plotnikov131-22-30-0024
Washington50-30-00-1000
Totals22523-5816-215-27112073

Percentages: FG .397, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Estrada 5-13, Carlos 3-6, T.Thomas 3-8, Plotnikov 0-1, Dubar 0-2, Washington 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3).

Turnovers: 13 (Estrada 6, Carlos 2, T.Thomas 2, Williams 2, Dubar).

Steals: 8 (Carlos 2, T.Thomas 2, Dubar, Estrada, Plotnikov, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNC-Wilmington4229879
Hofstra4328273

.

