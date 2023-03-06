|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-WILMINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kelly
|32
|4-7
|0-1
|5-7
|1
|3
|9
|White
|40
|6-14
|8-12
|3-11
|1
|5
|21
|Harden-Hayes
|40
|7-8
|1-2
|3-7
|1
|2
|17
|Newby
|43
|4-12
|7-7
|0-5
|2
|3
|17
|Phillips
|30
|1-4
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|4
|3
|Farrar
|13
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|J.Thomas
|12
|0-3
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|Ross
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-58
|20-27
|13-41
|9
|21
|79
Percentages: FG .448, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Harden-Hayes 2-3, Newby 2-7, Kelly 1-2, White 1-4, Farrar 1-5, Harvey 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Harden-Hayes 3, Newby).
Turnovers: 16 (White 7, Harden-Hayes 2, J.Thomas 2, Newby 2, Phillips 2, Kelly).
Steals: 7 (Harden-Hayes 3, Kelly 2, Phillips, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boachie-Yiadom
|13
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|1
|Carlos
|42
|5-9
|6-8
|1-8
|2
|0
|19
|Dubar
|30
|1-6
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|4
|Estrada
|45
|9-20
|2-2
|0-5
|6
|3
|25
|T.Thomas
|45
|4-12
|3-3
|0-6
|2
|4
|14
|Williams
|32
|3-6
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|3
|6
|Plotnikov
|13
|1-2
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Washington
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|23-58
|16-21
|5-27
|11
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .397, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Estrada 5-13, Carlos 3-6, T.Thomas 3-8, Plotnikov 0-1, Dubar 0-2, Washington 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Estrada 6, Carlos 2, T.Thomas 2, Williams 2, Dubar).
Steals: 8 (Carlos 2, T.Thomas 2, Dubar, Estrada, Plotnikov, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNC-Wilmington
|42
|29
|8
|—
|79
|Hofstra
|43
|28
|2
|—
|73
.
