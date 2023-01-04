UNC-WILMINGTON (12-3)
Kelly 4-7 7-8 15, White 12-21 2-4 26, Phillips 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 2-5 2-2 8, Thomas 5-9 0-0 12, Newby 0-6 2-2 2, Harden-Hayes 5-8 0-0 12, Harvey 1-3 0-0 2, Farrar 1-3 0-0 2, Van Der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 13-16 81.
ELON (2-13)
Sherry 2-4 3-6 7, Halloran 5-13 3-3 13, Pratt 0-1 2-3 2, Ervin 7-11 0-0 16, Michael 2-5 2-2 6, Gillens-Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Watson 5-9 3-5 14, Bowen 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-48 13-19 66.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 38-29. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 6-16 (Harden-Hayes 2-2, Thomas 2-2, Ross 2-3, Phillips 0-1, Harvey 0-2, White 0-2, Newby 0-4), Elon 5-15 (Ervin 2-4, Bowen 1-1, Gillens-Butler 1-2, Watson 1-4, Sherry 0-1, Halloran 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 35 (Kelly, White 7), Elon 23 (Watson 8). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 15 (Thomas 5), Elon 9 (Halloran, Pratt, Ervin, Michael 2). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 18, Elon 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.