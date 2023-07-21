|Vietnam
|0
|0
|—
|0
|United States
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, United States, Smith, (Morgan), 14th minute; 2, United States, Smith, 45th+7.
Second Half_3, United States, Horan, (Smith), 77th.
Goalies_Vietnam, Thi Kim Thanh Tran, Dao Thị Kieu Oanh, Thi Hang Khong; United States, Alyssa Naeher, Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy.
Yellow Cards_Horan, United States, 56th; Nhu, Vietnam, 76th.
Referee_Bouchra Karboubi. Assistant Referees_Jermoumi Fatiha, Soukaina Hamdi, Juan Martinez Munuera. 4th Official_Ivana Martincic.
A_41,107.
