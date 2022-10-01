|New Mexico
|14
|3
|0
|3
|—
|20
|UNLV
|0
|9
|8
|14
|—
|31
First Quarter
UNM_Kendrick 8 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 11:08.
UNM_Kendrick 8 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 3:24.
Second Quarter
UNM_FG G.Steinkamp 33, 13:29.
UNLV_FG D.Gutierrez 41, 9:15.
UNLV_FG D.Gutierrez 50, 6:24.
UNLV_FG D.Gutierrez 47, :27.
Third Quarter
UNLV_Brumfield 6 run (R.White pass from Brumfield), 7:03.
Fourth Quarter
UNLV_Robbins 3 run (D.Gutierrez kick), 14:29.
UNM_FG G.Steinkamp 36, 12:43.
UNLV_Oliver 21 interception return (D.Gutierrez kick), :28.
A_21,605.
|UNM
|UNLV
|First downs
|17
|22
|Total Net Yards
|277
|356
|Rushes-yards
|35-114
|34-123
|Passing
|163
|233
|Punt Returns
|3-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-32
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-62
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-26-2
|24-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|2-14
|Punts
|5-43.8
|5-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-73
|8-80
|Time of Possession
|29:42
|30:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Mexico, N.Jones 12-61, Kendrick 8-30, S.White 5-21, C.Washington 3-7, Wooden 1-5, Montes 4-5, Hullaby 1-(minus 1), Wysong 1-(minus 14). UNLV, Robbins 23-79, Reese 3-25, Brumfield 8-19.
PASSING_New Mexico, Kendrick 13-25-2-163, Montes 0-1-0-0. UNLV, Brumfield 24-33-1-233.
RECEIVING_New Mexico, Porter 6-117, Hall 2-21, Wysong 2-12, Witthoft 1-6, C.Washington 1-5, S.White 1-2. UNLV, White 6-43, McKie 5-72, Souders 4-57, Robbins 3-23, Reese 3-3, Ni.Williams 2-32, Zeon 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico, G.Steinkamp 38.
