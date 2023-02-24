FGFTReb
AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Becker402-80-02-9645
Petraitis395-96-80-101316
Heidbreder356-120-00-01316
Mills120-10-00-0020
Taylor301-60-01-4423
C.Murphy286-110-01-21113
Vander Zwaag90-40-00-1200
McCreary70-00-00-1020
Totals20020-516-84-27151753

Percentages: FG .392, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Heidbreder 4-6, C.Murphy 1-2, Becker 1-5, Taylor 1-5, Petraitis 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Murphy 2, McCreary 2, Becker).

Turnovers: 14 (Petraitis 5, Heidbreder 4, Taylor 3, C.Murphy, McCreary).

Steals: 11 (C.Murphy 5, Becker 2, Vander Zwaag 2, Heidbreder, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: McCreary, 6:36 second.

FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Muoka283-31-23-5117
Gilbert332-80-01-3114
Harkless309-175-72-72423
Nowell243-70-00-3036
Webster231-30-00-3103
Johnson181-60-00-3133
McCabe171-40-00-4303
Hall152-41-10-1015
Iwuakor120-10-01-3010
Totals20022-537-107-3291454

Percentages: FG .415, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (McCabe 1-2, Webster 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Gilbert 0-2, Nowell 0-3, Harkless 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Muoka 3, Iwuakor 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Harkless 7, McCabe 4, Gilbert 2, Hall 2, Iwuakor).

Steals: 8 (Harkless 3, Johnson 2, McCabe 2, Nowell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Air Force262753
UNLV252954

A_5,831 (18,776).

