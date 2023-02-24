|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AIR FORCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Becker
|40
|2-8
|0-0
|2-9
|6
|4
|5
|Petraitis
|39
|5-9
|6-8
|0-10
|1
|3
|16
|Heidbreder
|35
|6-12
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|16
|Mills
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor
|30
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|3
|C.Murphy
|28
|6-11
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|13
|Vander Zwaag
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|McCreary
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|6-8
|4-27
|15
|17
|53
Percentages: FG .392, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Heidbreder 4-6, C.Murphy 1-2, Becker 1-5, Taylor 1-5, Petraitis 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Murphy 2, McCreary 2, Becker).
Turnovers: 14 (Petraitis 5, Heidbreder 4, Taylor 3, C.Murphy, McCreary).
Steals: 11 (C.Murphy 5, Becker 2, Vander Zwaag 2, Heidbreder, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: McCreary, 6:36 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Muoka
|28
|3-3
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|7
|Gilbert
|33
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Harkless
|30
|9-17
|5-7
|2-7
|2
|4
|23
|Nowell
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|6
|Webster
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Johnson
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|3
|McCabe
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|3
|Hall
|15
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Iwuakor
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|7-10
|7-32
|9
|14
|54
Percentages: FG .415, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (McCabe 1-2, Webster 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Gilbert 0-2, Nowell 0-3, Harkless 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Muoka 3, Iwuakor 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Harkless 7, McCabe 4, Gilbert 2, Hall 2, Iwuakor).
Steals: 8 (Harkless 3, Johnson 2, McCabe 2, Nowell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Air Force
|26
|27
|—
|53
|UNLV
|25
|29
|—
|54
A_5,831 (18,776).
