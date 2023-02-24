AIR FORCE (14-16)
Becker 2-8 0-0 5, Petraitis 5-9 6-8 16, Heidbreder 6-12 0-0 16, Mills 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-6 0-0 3, C.Murphy 6-11 0-0 13, Vander Zwaag 0-4 0-0 0, McCreary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 6-8 53.
UNLV (17-11)
Muoka 3-3 1-2 7, Gilbert 2-8 0-0 4, Harkless 9-17 5-7 23, Nowell 3-7 0-0 6, Webster 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, McCabe 1-4 0-0 3, Hall 2-4 1-1 5, Iwuakor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 7-10 54.
Halftime_Air Force 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 7-22 (Heidbreder 4-6, C.Murphy 1-2, Becker 1-5, Taylor 1-5, Petraitis 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-3), UNLV 3-20 (McCabe 1-2, Webster 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Gilbert 0-2, Nowell 0-3, Harkless 0-6). Rebounds_Air Force 27 (Petraitis 10), UNLV 32 (Harkless 7). Assists_Air Force 15 (Becker 6), UNLV 9 (McCabe 3). Total Fouls_Air Force 17, UNLV 14. A_5,831 (18,776).
