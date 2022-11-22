S. ILLINOIS (3-2)
D'Amico 1-2 0-0 3, Domask 7-14 3-5 21, Brown 2-6 0-0 6, X.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, L.Jones 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 18-43 4-7 49.
UNLV (5-0)
Muoka 0-2 0-0 0, Gilbert 7-11 3-6 18, Harkless 7-16 0-1 16, Parquet 2-7 0-0 4, Rodriguez 6-6 0-0 14. Totals 23-51 5-9 56.
Halftime_S. Illinois 30-26. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 9-27 (Domask 4-10, Brown 2-6, D'Amico 1-1, L.Jones 1-5, X.Johnson 0-2), UNLV 5-17 (Rodriguez 2-2, Harkless 2-7, Gilbert 1-2, Parquet 0-3). Rebounds_S. Illinois 23 (Domask 5), UNLV 17 (Rodriguez 5). Assists_S. Illinois 14 (Domask, L.Jones 4), UNLV 5 (Gilbert, Parquet, Rodriguez 1). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 18, UNLV 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.