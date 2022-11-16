DAYTON (2-1)
Camara 2-2 0-0 4, Holmes 1-5 0-0 2, Blakney 1-5 5-6 7, Elvis 6-11 2-3 16, Sharavjamts 4-6 2-2 14, Amzil 0-4 3-4 3, Brea 2-8 0-0 6, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0, Amaefule 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 12-15 52.
UNLV (3-0)
Muoka 0-3 1-4 1, Gilbert 6-9 2-3 16, Harkless 9-19 3-4 24, Parquet 0-2 1-5 1, Rodriguez 1-6 4-4 7, Webster 1-4 2-2 5, Iwuakor 1-1 0-0 2, McCabe 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 20-51 13-22 60.
Halftime_Dayton 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 8-26 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3), UNLV 7-25 (Harkless 3-10, Gilbert 2-3, Webster 1-1, Rodriguez 1-6, Parquet 0-1, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Blakney, Gilbert, Harkless. Rebounds_Dayton 33 (Elvis, Amzil 7), UNLV 28 (Muoka 9). Assists_Dayton 7 (Amzil 3), UNLV 9 (Gilbert, Harkless, Rodriguez 3). Total Fouls_Dayton 20, UNLV 18. A_5,732 (18,776).
