|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Camara
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|4
|Holmes
|34
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|2
|Blakney
|29
|1-5
|5-6
|2-2
|1
|5
|7
|Elvis
|35
|6-11
|2-3
|0-7
|0
|2
|16
|Sharavjamts
|25
|4-6
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|4
|14
|Amzil
|34
|0-4
|3-4
|2-7
|3
|2
|3
|Brea
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Nwokeji
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Amaefule
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-44
|12-15
|8-33
|7
|20
|52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes).
Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2).
Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney 2, Brea, Elvis, Holmes).
Technical Fouls: Blakney, 4:00 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Muoka
|28
|0-3
|1-4
|3-9
|0
|0
|1
|Gilbert
|28
|6-9
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|5
|16
|Harkless
|29
|9-19
|3-4
|0-6
|3
|5
|24
|Parquet
|35
|0-2
|1-5
|2-5
|0
|1
|1
|Rodriguez
|32
|1-6
|4-4
|2-4
|3
|2
|7
|Webster
|15
|1-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Iwuakor
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|McCabe
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|10
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|13-22
|8-28
|9
|18
|60
Percentages: FG .392, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Harkless 3-10, Gilbert 2-3, Webster 1-1, Rodriguez 1-6, Parquet 0-1, Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Harkless 4, Parquet 3, Gilbert 2, Johnson 2, Rodriguez 2, McCabe, Muoka, Webster).
Steals: 11 (Muoka 4, Gilbert 3, Harkless, Iwuakor, Parquet, Rodriguez).
Technical Fouls: Harkless, 4:00 second.
|Dayton
|32
|20
|—
|52
|UNLV
|22
|38
|—
|60
A_5,732 (18,776).
