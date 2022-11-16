FGFTReb
DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Camara122-20-02-6024
Holmes341-50-02-6222
Blakney291-55-62-2157
Elvis356-112-30-70216
Sharavjamts254-62-20-41414
Amzil340-43-42-7323
Brea252-80-00-1026
Nwokeji40-10-00-0000
Amaefule20-10-00-0010
Totals20016-4412-158-3372052

Percentages: FG .364, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes).

Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2).

Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney 2, Brea, Elvis, Holmes).

Technical Fouls: Blakney, 4:00 second.

FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Muoka280-31-43-9001
Gilbert286-92-30-23516
Harkless299-193-40-63524
Parquet350-21-52-5011
Rodriguez321-64-42-4327
Webster151-42-21-1005
Iwuakor121-10-00-0042
McCabe110-00-00-0010
Johnson102-70-00-1004
Totals20020-5113-228-2891860

Percentages: FG .392, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Harkless 3-10, Gilbert 2-3, Webster 1-1, Rodriguez 1-6, Parquet 0-1, Johnson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Harkless 4, Parquet 3, Gilbert 2, Johnson 2, Rodriguez 2, McCabe, Muoka, Webster).

Steals: 11 (Muoka 4, Gilbert 3, Harkless, Iwuakor, Parquet, Rodriguez).

Technical Fouls: Harkless, 4:00 second.

Dayton322052
UNLV223860

A_5,732 (18,776).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you