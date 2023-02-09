FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Iwuakor191-20-01-3042
Gilbert282-95-60-53310
Harkless328-1212-140-82133
Parquet211-42-21-2015
Rodriguez272-70-01-3115
Webster251-53-31-4006
McCabe181-61-20-1014
Muoka181-21-22-3133
Nowell100-30-00-1020
Hall20-11-20-0011
Totals20017-5125-316-3071769

Percentages: FG .333, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Harkless 5-8, Parquet 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Webster 1-3, Rodriguez 1-5, Hall 0-1, Nowell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Gilbert 3, Harkless 2, Iwuakor, McCabe, Nowell, Webster).

Steals: 7 (Gilbert 2, Webster 2, Harkless, Iwuakor, McCabe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Oden343-114-60-30310
Thompson262-50-01-5135
Dusell354-101-10-20510
Maldonado396-124-50-73317
Wenzel323-83-32-61411
Barnhart200-20-11-9120
Powell142-42-21-2016
Totals20020-5214-185-3462159

Percentages: FG .385, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Wenzel 2-5, Maldonado 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Dusell 1-7, Barnhart 0-1, Oden 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Thompson, Wenzel).

Turnovers: 11 (Maldonado 5, Powell 3, Barnhart, Oden, Wenzel).

Steals: 4 (Maldonado 2, Barnhart, Oden).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNLV254469
Wyoming243559

A_3,717 (15,028).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

