|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Iwuakor
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|2
|Gilbert
|28
|2-9
|5-6
|0-5
|3
|3
|10
|Harkless
|32
|8-12
|12-14
|0-8
|2
|1
|33
|Parquet
|21
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Rodriguez
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Webster
|25
|1-5
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|0
|6
|McCabe
|18
|1-6
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Muoka
|18
|1-2
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|Nowell
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|2
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|17-51
|25-31
|6-30
|7
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .333, FT .806.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Harkless 5-8, Parquet 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Webster 1-3, Rodriguez 1-5, Hall 0-1, Nowell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Gilbert 3, Harkless 2, Iwuakor, McCabe, Nowell, Webster).
Steals: 7 (Gilbert 2, Webster 2, Harkless, Iwuakor, McCabe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WYOMING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oden
|34
|3-11
|4-6
|0-3
|0
|3
|10
|Thompson
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|5
|Dusell
|35
|4-10
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|5
|10
|Maldonado
|39
|6-12
|4-5
|0-7
|3
|3
|17
|Wenzel
|32
|3-8
|3-3
|2-6
|1
|4
|11
|Barnhart
|20
|0-2
|0-1
|1-9
|1
|2
|0
|Powell
|14
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|14-18
|5-34
|6
|21
|59
Percentages: FG .385, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Wenzel 2-5, Maldonado 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Dusell 1-7, Barnhart 0-1, Oden 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Thompson, Wenzel).
Turnovers: 11 (Maldonado 5, Powell 3, Barnhart, Oden, Wenzel).
Steals: 4 (Maldonado 2, Barnhart, Oden).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNLV
|25
|44
|—
|69
|Wyoming
|24
|35
|—
|59
A_3,717 (15,028).
