UNLV (16-8)
Iwuakor 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 2-9 5-6 10, Harkless 8-12 12-14 33, Parquet 1-4 2-2 5, Rodriguez 2-7 0-0 5, Webster 1-5 3-3 6, McCabe 1-6 1-2 4, Muoka 1-2 1-2 3, Nowell 0-3 0-0 0, Hall 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-51 25-31 69.
WYOMING (7-16)
Oden 3-11 4-6 10, Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Dusell 4-10 1-1 10, Maldonado 6-12 4-5 17, Wenzel 3-8 3-3 11, Barnhart 0-2 0-1 0, Powell 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 20-52 14-18 59.
Halftime_UNLV 25-24. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 10-27 (Harkless 5-8, Parquet 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Webster 1-3, Rodriguez 1-5, Hall 0-1, Nowell 0-2), Wyoming 5-25 (Wenzel 2-5, Maldonado 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Dusell 1-7, Barnhart 0-1, Oden 0-4). Fouled Out_Dusell. Rebounds_UNLV 30 (Harkless 8), Wyoming 34 (Barnhart 9). Assists_UNLV 7 (Gilbert 3), Wyoming 6 (Maldonado 3). Total Fouls_UNLV 17, Wyoming 21. A_3,717 (15,028).
