FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield171-10-01-4232
Rajkovic240-20-00-3210
Trammell343-120-32-3626
Tyson305-130-02-51414
Grigsby253-142-20-21410
Williamson235-92-34-100013
K.Brown221-40-00-0323
Economou112-30-00-0016
Pandza91-20-00-0002
Udenyi60-10-01-2020
Totals20021-614-810-29151956

Percentages: FG .344, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Tyson 4-10, Economou 2-3, Grigsby 2-7, K.Brown 1-2, Williamson 1-5, Pandza 0-1, Trammell 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Economou, Williamson).

Turnovers: 11 (Trammell 3, Grigsby 2, K.Brown 2, Chatfield, Economou, Rajkovic, Tyson).

Steals: 7 (Trammell 3, K.Brown 2, Williamson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamm263-71-33-15137
Baker222-40-00-1215
Hamilton288-91-50-53118
McCabe221-50-00-2543
Webster81-40-00-0003
Nuga308-130-02-58121
Williams163-82-31-4129
Coleman131-10-20-1223
Gilbert132-21-21-2205
Muoka111-10-02-5012
Iwuakor50-10-01-1020
R.Brown40-00-00-1010
Totals20030-555-1510-42241876

Percentages: FG .545, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Nuga 5-9, Coleman 1-1, Baker 1-2, Hamilton 1-2, Williams 1-3, Webster 1-4, McCabe 1-5, Hamm 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hamilton, Hamm, McCabe, Muoka, Nuga).

Turnovers: 15 (Williams 4, Hamm 3, Hamilton 2, McCabe 2, Baker, Gilbert, Iwuakor, Nuga).

Steals: 7 (McCabe 3, Coleman, Gilbert, Iwuakor, Nuga).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle302656
UNLV364076

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

