|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|2
|Rajkovic
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|Trammell
|34
|3-12
|0-3
|2-3
|6
|2
|6
|Tyson
|30
|5-13
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|4
|14
|Grigsby
|25
|3-14
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Williamson
|23
|5-9
|2-3
|4-10
|0
|0
|13
|K.Brown
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|3
|Economou
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Pandza
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Udenyi
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-61
|4-8
|10-29
|15
|19
|56
Percentages: FG .344, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Tyson 4-10, Economou 2-3, Grigsby 2-7, K.Brown 1-2, Williamson 1-5, Pandza 0-1, Trammell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Economou, Williamson).
Turnovers: 11 (Trammell 3, Grigsby 2, K.Brown 2, Chatfield, Economou, Rajkovic, Tyson).
Steals: 7 (Trammell 3, K.Brown 2, Williamson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamm
|26
|3-7
|1-3
|3-15
|1
|3
|7
|Baker
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Hamilton
|28
|8-9
|1-5
|0-5
|3
|1
|18
|McCabe
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|4
|3
|Webster
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Nuga
|30
|8-13
|0-0
|2-5
|8
|1
|21
|Williams
|16
|3-8
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Coleman
|13
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Gilbert
|13
|2-2
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|5
|Muoka
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Iwuakor
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|R.Brown
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|5-15
|10-42
|24
|18
|76
Percentages: FG .545, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Nuga 5-9, Coleman 1-1, Baker 1-2, Hamilton 1-2, Williams 1-3, Webster 1-4, McCabe 1-5, Hamm 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hamilton, Hamm, McCabe, Muoka, Nuga).
Turnovers: 15 (Williams 4, Hamm 3, Hamilton 2, McCabe 2, Baker, Gilbert, Iwuakor, Nuga).
Steals: 7 (McCabe 3, Coleman, Gilbert, Iwuakor, Nuga).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|30
|26
|—
|56
|UNLV
|36
|40
|—
|76
.