AIR FORCE (14-18)
Becker 1-8 0-0 2, Petraitis 4-8 7-8 15, Heidbreder 8-19 3-3 24, C.Murphy 6-11 6-6 19, Taylor 1-2 1-1 3, Vander Zwaag 2-8 0-0 6, Jackson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-57 18-20 70.
UNLV (19-12)
Muoka 2-2 0-0 4, Harkless 9-20 13-18 35, McCabe 1-4 0-0 3, Nowell 0-5 0-0 0, Webster 5-11 0-0 12, Rodriguez 4-7 2-2 10, Johnson 2-6 3-3 8, Iwuakor 1-2 1-3 3, Burist 1-2 0-0 3, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 19-26 78.
Halftime_UNLV 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 8-23 (Heidbreder 5-10, Vander Zwaag 2-4, C.Murphy 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Becker 0-5), UNLV 9-24 (Harkless 4-10, Webster 2-6, Burist 1-1, McCabe 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Rodriguez 0-1, Nowell 0-2). Fouled Out_Muoka, Iwuakor. Rebounds_Air Force 33 (Petraitis 10), UNLV 35 (Rodriguez 11). Assists_Air Force 14 (C.Murphy 5), UNLV 14 (Harkless, Webster 4). Total Fouls_Air Force 20, UNLV 21.
