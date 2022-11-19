FGFTReb
HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Austin367-141-24-80220
Izunabor221-30-01-4122
House193-96-90-30413
Randleman240-40-01-2830
Thiam367-220-01-61220
Harvey210-10-01-3220
Williams214-82-21-42210
Holt90-00-00-1000
Taylor91-10-00-0103
Childress30-00-00-0000
Totals20023-629-139-31151768

Percentages: FG .371, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams).

Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Thiam 4, Randleman 2).

Technical Fouls: Izunabor, 5:53 second.

FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Muoka286-100-05-91412
Gilbert313-93-30-68011
Harkless365-162-40-57215
Parquet295-91-23-51011
Rodriguez345-152-33-101012
Webster171-61-21-4013
Johnson134-80-00-00210
Iwuakor102-20-02-3244
Jones20-00-00-0000
Totals20031-759-1414-42201378

Percentages: FG .413, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Harkless 3-10, Gilbert 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Parquet 0-2, Rodriguez 0-3, Webster 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Muoka 2, Gilbert, Harkless, Iwuakor).

Turnovers: 12 (Gilbert 4, Harkless 2, Muoka 2, Rodriguez 2, Iwuakor, Johnson).

Steals: 9 (Rodriguez 5, Harkless, Muoka, Parquet, Webster).

Technical Fouls: None.

High Point363268
UNLV334578

A_4,589 (18,776).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

