|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HIGH POINT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Austin
|36
|7-14
|1-2
|4-8
|0
|2
|20
|Izunabor
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|House
|19
|3-9
|6-9
|0-3
|0
|4
|13
|Randleman
|24
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|8
|3
|0
|Thiam
|36
|7-22
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|20
|Harvey
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|Williams
|21
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|10
|Holt
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Childress
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|9-13
|9-31
|15
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .371, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams).
Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Thiam 4, Randleman 2).
Technical Fouls: Izunabor, 5:53 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Muoka
|28
|6-10
|0-0
|5-9
|1
|4
|12
|Gilbert
|31
|3-9
|3-3
|0-6
|8
|0
|11
|Harkless
|36
|5-16
|2-4
|0-5
|7
|2
|15
|Parquet
|29
|5-9
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|0
|11
|Rodriguez
|34
|5-15
|2-3
|3-10
|1
|0
|12
|Webster
|17
|1-6
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Johnson
|13
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|10
|Iwuakor
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|Jones
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-75
|9-14
|14-42
|20
|13
|78
Percentages: FG .413, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Harkless 3-10, Gilbert 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Parquet 0-2, Rodriguez 0-3, Webster 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Muoka 2, Gilbert, Harkless, Iwuakor).
Turnovers: 12 (Gilbert 4, Harkless 2, Muoka 2, Rodriguez 2, Iwuakor, Johnson).
Steals: 9 (Rodriguez 5, Harkless, Muoka, Parquet, Webster).
Technical Fouls: None.
|High Point
|36
|32
|—
|68
|UNLV
|33
|45
|—
|78
A_4,589 (18,776).
