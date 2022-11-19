HIGH POINT (3-1)
Austin 7-14 1-2 20, Izunabor 1-3 0-0 2, House 3-9 6-9 13, Randleman 0-4 0-0 0, Thiam 7-22 0-0 20, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 4-8 2-2 10, Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 9-13 68.
UNLV (4-0)
Muoka 6-10 0-0 12, Gilbert 3-9 3-3 11, Harkless 5-16 2-4 15, Parquet 5-9 1-2 11, Rodriguez 5-15 2-3 12, Webster 1-6 1-2 3, Johnson 4-8 0-0 10, Iwuakor 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 9-14 78.
Halftime_High Point 36-33. 3-Point Goals_High Point 13-29 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4), UNLV 7-27 (Harkless 3-10, Gilbert 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Parquet 0-2, Rodriguez 0-3, Webster 0-4). Rebounds_High Point 31 (Austin 8), UNLV 42 (Rodriguez 10). Assists_High Point 15 (Randleman 8), UNLV 20 (Gilbert 8). Total Fouls_High Point 17, UNLV 13. A_4,589 (18,776).
