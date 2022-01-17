UNLV (10-7)
Hamm 3-5 1-2 8, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 4-16 3-5 12, McCabe 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 9-13 0-0 20, Gilbert 0-3 0-0 0, Webster 5-6 0-0 12, Nuga 5-8 0-0 14, Iwuakor 2-4 0-0 4, Muoka 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 4-7 81.
SAN JOSE ST. (7-8)
Anderson 3-6 1-2 9, Gorener 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-6 2-3 5, Moore 2-8 0-0 4, Smith 1-8 2-2 5, Cardenas Torre 0-1 1-2 1, Simmons 2-4 0-0 6, Amey 8-11 2-4 23, O'Garro 1-1 0-0 3, Dhaliwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 8-13 56.
Halftime_UNLV 44-29. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 11-22 (Nuga 4-7, Williams 2-2, Webster 2-3, Hamm 1-1, McCabe 1-3, Hamilton 1-4, Baker 0-1, Iwuakor 0-1), San Jose St. 12-32 (Amey 5-8, Anderson 2-2, Simmons 2-3, O'Garro 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Smith 1-7, Cardenas Torre 0-1, Moore 0-2, Gorener 0-4). Rebounds_UNLV 34 (Muoka 9), San Jose St. 24 (Moore 6). Assists_UNLV 17 (McCabe 5), San Jose St. 13 (Moore 4). Total Fouls_UNLV 18, San Jose St. 10. A_1,182 (5,000).