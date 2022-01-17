|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamm
|14
|3-5
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|8
|Baker
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Hamilton
|27
|4-16
|3-5
|2-5
|3
|2
|12
|McCabe
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|0
|3
|Williams
|21
|9-13
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|3
|20
|Gilbert
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|0
|Webster
|21
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|12
|Nuga
|20
|5-8
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|14
|Iwuakor
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Muoka
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|5-9
|1
|2
|6
|Brown
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-66
|4-7
|12-34
|17
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .500, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Nuga 4-7, Williams 2-2, Webster 2-3, Hamm 1-1, McCabe 1-3, Hamilton 1-4, Baker 0-1, Iwuakor 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamm).
Turnovers: 12 (McCabe 4, Hamm 2, Nuga 2, Baker, Hamilton, Iwuakor, Williams).
Steals: 13 (Iwuakor 3, McCabe 3, Gilbert 2, Williams 2, Baker, Hamilton, Muoka).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|24
|3-6
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|9
|Gorener
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Robinson
|26
|1-6
|2-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|5
|Moore
|34
|2-8
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|1
|4
|Smith
|30
|1-8
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Cardenas Torre
|20
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|1
|Simmons
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|6
|Amey
|17
|8-11
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|23
|O'Garro
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Dhaliwal
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|8-13
|8-24
|13
|10
|56
Percentages: FG .367, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Amey 5-8, Anderson 2-2, Simmons 2-3, O'Garro 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Smith 1-7, Cardenas Torre 0-1, Moore 0-2, Gorener 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore, Robinson).
Turnovers: 19 (Cardenas Torre 6, Robinson 4, Amey 3, Moore 3, Anderson 2, Simmons).
Steals: 5 (Smith 3, Anderson, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNLV
|44
|37
|—
|81
|San Jose St.
|29
|27
|—
|56
A_1,182 (5,000).