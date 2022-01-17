FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamm143-51-21-6038
Baker131-20-00-0122
Hamilton274-163-52-53212
McCabe261-30-00-1503
Williams219-130-01-13320
Gilbert220-30-01-2330
Webster215-60-00-20012
Nuga205-80-00-51114
Iwuakor172-40-02-3024
Muoka173-60-05-9126
Brown20-00-00-0000
Totals20033-664-712-34171881

Percentages: FG .500, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Nuga 4-7, Williams 2-2, Webster 2-3, Hamm 1-1, McCabe 1-3, Hamilton 1-4, Baker 0-1, Iwuakor 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamm).

Turnovers: 12 (McCabe 4, Hamm 2, Nuga 2, Baker, Hamilton, Iwuakor, Williams).

Steals: 13 (Iwuakor 3, McCabe 3, Gilbert 2, Williams 2, Baker, Hamilton, Muoka).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson243-61-22-4239
Gorener210-40-01-4020
Robinson261-62-32-3215
Moore342-80-01-6414
Smith301-82-20-1115
Cardenas Torre200-11-20-2201
Simmons202-40-02-3116
Amey178-112-40-10123
O'Garro61-10-00-0103
Dhaliwal20-00-00-0000
Totals20018-498-138-24131056

Percentages: FG .367, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Amey 5-8, Anderson 2-2, Simmons 2-3, O'Garro 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Smith 1-7, Cardenas Torre 0-1, Moore 0-2, Gorener 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore, Robinson).

Turnovers: 19 (Cardenas Torre 6, Robinson 4, Amey 3, Moore 3, Anderson 2, Simmons).

Steals: 5 (Smith 3, Anderson, Simmons).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNLV443781
San Jose St.292756

A_1,182 (5,000).

