OMAHA (1-10)
Evans 2-7 0-0 6, Ferrarini 2-11 7-8 12, Lemetti 6-9 2-2 20, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 5-7 0-0 10, Luedtke 2-7 1-2 7, Arop 2-5 1-3 5, Brougham 4-5 0-0 9, Fidler 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 11-15 71.
UNLV (7-5)
Hamm 5-5 6-9 16, Baker 3-5 2-3 10, Hamilton 8-21 7-7 26, McCabe 2-5 6-7 11, Webster 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 5-11 0-2 12, Nuga 1-6 3-3 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Muoka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 24-31 84.
Halftime_Omaha 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Omaha 12-29 (Lemetti 6-9, Luedtke 2-3, Evans 2-5, Brougham 1-2, Ferrarini 1-7, Fidler 0-1, Arop 0-2), UNLV 8-31 (Hamilton 3-11, Baker 2-4, Williams 2-6, McCabe 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Webster 0-1, Nuga 0-4). Fouled Out_Brougham. Rebounds_Omaha 28 (Evans 8), UNLV 33 (Hamm 12). Assists_Omaha 15 (Luedtke 5), UNLV 18 (Hamilton, McCabe 5). Total Fouls_Omaha 26, UNLV 18. A_4,345 (18,776).