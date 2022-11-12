INCARNATE WORD (0-2)
Griscti 4-10 0-2 9, Krause 5-6 0-0 12, Miller 4-8 0-0 10, Swaby 2-7 0-0 4, Yoder 6-15 0-0 15, Morgan 4-9 0-0 10, Hayman 1-3 0-0 2, Abram 0-1 0-0 0, Cisse 0-2 1-1 1, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Beny Til 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 1-3 63.
UNLV (2-0)
Muoka 2-3 1-3 5, Gilbert 6-10 7-8 23, Harkless 1-3 5-6 8, Parquet 4-6 1-1 9, Rodriguez 5-6 0-0 10, Johnson 5-9 2-2 13, Webster 1-2 1-1 3, Iwuakor 1-3 1-4 3, McCabe 1-2 0-0 3, Hall 2-4 1-4 5, Nowell 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Burist 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 19-29 88.
Halftime_UNLV 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 10-31 (Yoder 3-8, Krause 2-3, Miller 2-4, Morgan 2-7, Griscti 1-4, Abram 0-1, Cisse 0-1, Hayman 0-1, Swaby 0-2), UNLV 7-15 (Gilbert 4-5, Harkless 1-2, McCabe 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Rodriguez 0-1, Nowell 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 29 (Krause 8), UNLV 36 (Iwuakor 9). Assists_Incarnate Word 17 (Krause 6), UNLV 17 (Rodriguez 5). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 24, UNLV 10. A_4,931 (18,776).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.