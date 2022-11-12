FGFTReb
INCARNATE WORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Griscti214-100-22-4139
Krause315-60-00-86312
Miller364-80-01-23410
Swaby282-70-02-4044
Yoder246-150-02-32215
Morgan234-90-01-22410
Hayman151-30-00-2232
Abram70-10-01-2000
Cisse70-21-10-0101
Payne50-10-01-1010
Beny Til30-00-01-1000
Totals20026-621-311-29172463

Percentages: FG .419, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Yoder 3-8, Krause 2-3, Miller 2-4, Morgan 2-7, Griscti 1-4, Abram 0-1, Cisse 0-1, Hayman 0-1, Swaby 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Beny Til, Griscti).

Turnovers: 25 (Miller 5, Krause 4, Morgan 4, Yoder 4, Cisse 3, Griscti 2, Abram, Beny Til, Swaby).

Steals: 9 (Swaby 3, Abram 2, Krause, Miller, Morgan, Yoder).

Technical Fouls: Morgan, 11:51 second.

FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Muoka192-31-31-6005
Gilbert226-107-81-20123
Harkless231-35-60-3408
Parquet274-61-10-3109
Rodriguez165-60-02-65210
Johnson195-92-20-11113
Webster181-21-10-2213
Iwuakor171-31-45-9023
McCabe161-20-00-0103
Hall102-41-40-1225
Nowell72-60-02-2004
Jones41-10-01-1012
Burist20-10-00-0100
Totals20031-5619-2912-36171088

Percentages: FG .554, FT .655.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Gilbert 4-5, Harkless 1-2, McCabe 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Rodriguez 0-1, Nowell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jones 2, Iwuakor, Muoka, Parquet).

Turnovers: 16 (Gilbert 3, Harkless 3, Johnson 2, McCabe 2, Parquet 2, Hall, Iwuakor, Nowell, Rodriguez).

Steals: 17 (Rodriguez 6, Gilbert 4, Parquet 2, Hall, Harkless, Iwuakor, Muoka, Nowell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Incarnate Word293463
UNLV434588

A_4,931 (18,776).

