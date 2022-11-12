|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Griscti
|21
|4-10
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|9
|Krause
|31
|5-6
|0-0
|0-8
|6
|3
|12
|Miller
|36
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|4
|10
|Swaby
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|4
|Yoder
|24
|6-15
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|15
|Morgan
|23
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|10
|Hayman
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|2
|Abram
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Cisse
|7
|0-2
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|Payne
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Beny Til
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|1-3
|11-29
|17
|24
|63
Percentages: FG .419, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Yoder 3-8, Krause 2-3, Miller 2-4, Morgan 2-7, Griscti 1-4, Abram 0-1, Cisse 0-1, Hayman 0-1, Swaby 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Beny Til, Griscti).
Turnovers: 25 (Miller 5, Krause 4, Morgan 4, Yoder 4, Cisse 3, Griscti 2, Abram, Beny Til, Swaby).
Steals: 9 (Swaby 3, Abram 2, Krause, Miller, Morgan, Yoder).
Technical Fouls: Morgan, 11:51 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Muoka
|19
|2-3
|1-3
|1-6
|0
|0
|5
|Gilbert
|22
|6-10
|7-8
|1-2
|0
|1
|23
|Harkless
|23
|1-3
|5-6
|0-3
|4
|0
|8
|Parquet
|27
|4-6
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|0
|9
|Rodriguez
|16
|5-6
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|2
|10
|Johnson
|19
|5-9
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|13
|Webster
|18
|1-2
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Iwuakor
|17
|1-3
|1-4
|5-9
|0
|2
|3
|McCabe
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Hall
|10
|2-4
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Nowell
|7
|2-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Jones
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Burist
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-56
|19-29
|12-36
|17
|10
|88
Percentages: FG .554, FT .655.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Gilbert 4-5, Harkless 1-2, McCabe 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Rodriguez 0-1, Nowell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Jones 2, Iwuakor, Muoka, Parquet).
Turnovers: 16 (Gilbert 3, Harkless 3, Johnson 2, McCabe 2, Parquet 2, Hall, Iwuakor, Nowell, Rodriguez).
Steals: 17 (Rodriguez 6, Gilbert 4, Parquet 2, Hall, Harkless, Iwuakor, Muoka, Nowell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|29
|34
|—
|63
|UNLV
|43
|45
|—
|88
A_4,931 (18,776).
