|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marks
|30
|1-5
|4-6
|1-6
|7
|4
|6
|Flowers
|34
|4-8
|3-3
|0-5
|3
|4
|14
|Mitchell
|38
|8-13
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|19
|A.Williams
|23
|6-8
|3-5
|1-1
|3
|5
|15
|Shriver
|34
|6-15
|1-2
|0-8
|0
|2
|18
|Kimbrough
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|5
|0
|McClain
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Dunne
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Henderson
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Hobbs
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Webley
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|11-16
|4-26
|17
|29
|78
Percentages: FG .474, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Shriver 5-12, Flowers 3-4, Mitchell 3-6, Henderson 1-1, Dunne 1-2, A.Williams 0-1, Marks 0-2, McClain 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Marks, Shriver).
Turnovers: 15 (A.Williams 6, Flowers 4, Mitchell 2, Dunne, Marks, McClain).
Steals: 5 (Marks 2, Kimbrough, Mitchell, Shriver).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamm
|20
|1-6
|4-4
|4-7
|0
|4
|6
|Baker
|33
|1-5
|6-6
|2-3
|1
|3
|9
|Hamilton
|31
|12-21
|5-6
|0-4
|1
|3
|33
|McCabe
|29
|2-5
|2-4
|0-2
|11
|1
|8
|Webster
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|D.Williams
|26
|10-12
|9-15
|1-6
|3
|0
|32
|Coleman
|24
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|2
|Muoka
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|0
|Gilbert
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Brown
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|28-37
|8-30
|23
|17
|95
Percentages: FG .519, FT .757.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hamilton 4-8, D.Williams 3-3, McCabe 2-3, Webster 1-3, Baker 1-5, Hamm 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hamm 3, Muoka).
Turnovers: 9 (Hamilton 3, McCabe 3, D.Williams, Gilbert, Muoka).
Steals: 11 (McCabe 4, D.Williams 3, Baker, Coleman, Hamilton, Muoka).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hartford
|35
|43
|—
|78
|UNLV
|44
|51
|—
|95
.