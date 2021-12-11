FGFTReb
HARTFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marks301-54-61-6746
Flowers344-83-30-53414
Mitchell388-130-00-01019
A.Williams236-83-51-13515
Shriver346-151-20-80218
Kimbrough130-00-02-3250
McClain130-40-00-2130
Dunne71-20-00-0013
Henderson61-20-00-1033
Hobbs10-00-00-0000
Webley10-00-00-0010
Totals20027-5711-164-26172978

Percentages: FG .474, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Shriver 5-12, Flowers 3-4, Mitchell 3-6, Henderson 1-1, Dunne 1-2, A.Williams 0-1, Marks 0-2, McClain 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Marks, Shriver).

Turnovers: 15 (A.Williams 6, Flowers 4, Mitchell 2, Dunne, Marks, McClain).

Steals: 5 (Marks 2, Kimbrough, Mitchell, Shriver).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamm201-64-44-7046
Baker331-56-62-3139
Hamilton3112-215-60-41333
McCabe292-52-40-21118
Webster192-40-00-1115
D.Williams2610-129-151-63032
Coleman240-12-20-2302
Muoka100-00-01-4120
Gilbert50-00-00-1220
Brown30-00-00-0010
Totals20028-5428-378-30231795

Percentages: FG .519, FT .757.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Hamilton 4-8, D.Williams 3-3, McCabe 2-3, Webster 1-3, Baker 1-5, Hamm 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hamm 3, Muoka).

Turnovers: 9 (Hamilton 3, McCabe 3, D.Williams, Gilbert, Muoka).

Steals: 11 (McCabe 4, D.Williams 3, Baker, Coleman, Hamilton, Muoka).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hartford354378
UNLV445195

