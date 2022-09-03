Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Holger Rune (28), Denmark, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Petra Kvitova (21), Czech Republic, def. Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10).

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Christopher Eubanks and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, walkover.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you