Saturday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Third Round
Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Holger Rune (28), Denmark, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.
Women's Singles
Third Round
Petra Kvitova (21), Czech Republic, def. Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10).
Men's Doubles
Second Round
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Christopher Eubanks and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Second Round
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, walkover.
Zhang Shuai, China, and Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2.
