Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $44,700,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Fourth Round
Ben Shelton, United States, def. Tommy Paul (14), United States, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Frances Tiafoe (10), United States, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
Sorana Cirstea (30), Romania, def. Belinda Bencic (15), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.
Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Third Round
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6).
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-4.
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (5), Argentina, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (6), Canada, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (12), Germany, def. Robin Montgomery and Clervie Ngounoue, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Jennifer Brady, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu (8), China, def. Kamilla Rakhimova and Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula (1), United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Hugo Nys (7), Monaco, def. Tim Puetz, Germany, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-3, 6-1.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, def. Robin Montgomery and Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
