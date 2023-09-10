Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $44,700,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (16), New Zealand, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (12), Germany, 7-6 (9), 6-3.
