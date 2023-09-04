Monday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $44,700,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Fourth Round
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Jessica Pegula (3), United States, 6-1, 6-3.
Marketa Vondrousova (9), Czech Republic, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Third Round
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Denis Kudla and Vasil Kirkov, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
Albano Olivetti, France, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Sophie Chang and Alycia Parks, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (16), New Zealand, def. Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, walkover.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (15), Japan, 6-2, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-5, 7-6 (2).
