Monday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $44,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Jessica Pegula (3), United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova (9), Czech Republic, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Denis Kudla and Vasil Kirkov, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Albano Olivetti, France, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Sophie Chang and Alycia Parks, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (16), New Zealand, def. Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, walkover.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (15), Japan, 6-2, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you