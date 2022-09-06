Tuesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Matteo Berrettini (13), Italy, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-1.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (6), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.