Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Matteo Berrettini (13), Italy, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-1.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (6), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

