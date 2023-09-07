Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $44,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

