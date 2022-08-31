Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Second Round

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Shelby Rogers (31), United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, def. Madison Brengle and Claire Liu, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you