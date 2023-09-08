Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $44,700,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Men's Doubles
Championship
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (16), New Zealand, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu (8), China, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (12), Germany, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-4, 6-1.
