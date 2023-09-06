Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $44,700,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Andrey Rublev (8), Russia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Alexander Zverev (12), Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Zheng Qinwen (23), China, 6-1, 6-4.
Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Marketa Vondrousova (9), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (12), Germany, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu (8), China, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (3), United States, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula (1), United States, def. Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 10-3.
