Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $44,700,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Third Round
Tommy Paul (14), United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (21), Spain, 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.
Ben Shelton, United States, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Women's Singles
Third Round
Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (0), 6-3.
Wang Xinyu, China, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-0, 6-1.
Jelena Ostapenko (20), Latvia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Second Round
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (15), United States, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Gregoire Barrere and Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Bart Stevens, Netherlands, and Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3.
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (12), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-5, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Second Round
Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Zhaoxuan Yang (11), China, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.
Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (15), Japan, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-1.
Robin Montgomery and Clervie Ngounoue, United States, def. Miriam Kolodziejova and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (14), Ukraine, def. Daria Saville, Australia, and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.