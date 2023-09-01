Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $44,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Tommy Paul (14), United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (21), Spain, 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Ben Shelton, United States, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Karolina Muchova (10), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-0, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko (20), Latvia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (15), United States, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Gregoire Barrere and Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Bart Stevens, Netherlands, and Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (12), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-5, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Zhaoxuan Yang (11), China, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (15), Japan, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-1.

Robin Montgomery and Clervie Ngounoue, United States, def. Miriam Kolodziejova and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (14), Ukraine, def. Daria Saville, Australia, and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-6.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

