The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

RecordPtsPvs
1. LSU (26)10-17671
2. Tennessee11-26882
3. Stanford (1)9-26874
4. Wake Forest (3)13-06713
5. Mississippi (1)10-26335
6. Florida10-35796
7. Louisville10-153810
8. Arkansas9-25378
9. Vanderbilt8-45107
10. Virginia Tech9-238611
11. Virginia11-038514
12. UCLA9-236912
13. East Carolina7-33629
14. Oklahoma State8-333113
15. North Carolina State12-031120
16. Texas Christian7-430617
17. North Carolina9-327221
18. Alabama12-026422
19. Texas A&M7-421418
20. South Carolina11-119523
21. Texas Tech11-219316
22. Oregon State9-213724
22. Florida State8-313715
24. Southern Mississippi8-3130NR
25. Auburn9-1104NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Miami (Fla.) (8-4); No. 25 Maryland (4-7).

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (8-4) 79; Iowa (9-1) 75; UC Irvine (10-1) 43; UC Santa Barbara (7-3) 30; Maryland (4-7) 25; Campbell (8-2) 22; Troy (11-0) 22; Grand Canyon (8-3) 21; Georgia Tech (10-2) 20; Florida Gulf Coast (10-2) 10; Central Florida (8-3) 5; Georgia (8-3) 5; Dallas Baptist (7-4) 3; Washington (9-2) 3; Illinois (6-4) 2; Missouri (8-2) 2; California (7-3) 1; Oregon (8-3) 1.

