The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.:

RecordPtsPvs
1. Tennessee (30)33-37741
2. Oregon State27-77342
3. Arkansas28-77005
4. Oklahoma State26-106696
5. Miami (Fla.)28-86583
6. Southern Mississippi27-853614
7. Texas26-124757
8. Texas Tech27-124184
9. Virginia27-94098
10. Georgia26-1039910
11. Gonzaga23-937115
12. Stanford20-1136823
13. Virginia Tech23-9313NR
14. UCLA24-1130513
15. Notre Dame21-83029
16. Connecticut28-726821
17. Texas State28-926220
18. Louisville24-1125411
19. Vanderbilt25-1021717
20. Texas Christian24-12199NR
21. Maryland29-719124
22. Auburn24-1214522
23. Oregon24-11134NR
23. LSU23-1213412
25. Dallas Baptist23-1210619

Dropped out: No. 16 Arizona (24-12); No. 17 Florida (22-14); No. 25 Wake Forest (27-9).

Others receiving votes: Rutgers (30-6) 103; Wake Forest (27-9) 96; Arizona (24-12) 83; Florida State (22-13) 82; Mercer (31-5) 76; Florida (22-14) 49; Georgia Southern (23-13) 48; North Carolina State (23-11) 38; Alabama (23-14) 21; Georgia Tech (23-14) 21; Wofford (27-9) 20; Grand Canyon (25-12) 17; Liberty (22-12) 17; UC Santa Barbara (24-8) 17; Kennesaw State (22-12) 14; Texas A&M (22-13) 11; North Carolina (22-14) 10; Central Michigan (23-10) 3; Davidson (28-6) 2; Mississippi (21-14) 2; West Virginia (22-12) 2; Illinois (19-14) 1; San Diego (22-12) 1.

