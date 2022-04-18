The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (30)
|33-3
|774
|1
|2. Oregon State
|27-7
|734
|2
|3. Arkansas
|28-7
|700
|5
|4. Oklahoma State
|26-10
|669
|6
|5. Miami (Fla.)
|28-8
|658
|3
|6. Southern Mississippi
|27-8
|536
|14
|7. Texas
|26-12
|475
|7
|8. Texas Tech
|27-12
|418
|4
|9. Virginia
|27-9
|409
|8
|10. Georgia
|26-10
|399
|10
|11. Gonzaga
|23-9
|371
|15
|12. Stanford
|20-11
|368
|23
|13. Virginia Tech
|23-9
|313
|NR
|14. UCLA
|24-11
|305
|13
|15. Notre Dame
|21-8
|302
|9
|16. Connecticut
|28-7
|268
|21
|17. Texas State
|28-9
|262
|20
|18. Louisville
|24-11
|254
|11
|19. Vanderbilt
|25-10
|217
|17
|20. Texas Christian
|24-12
|199
|NR
|21. Maryland
|29-7
|191
|24
|22. Auburn
|24-12
|145
|22
|23. Oregon
|24-11
|134
|NR
|23. LSU
|23-12
|134
|12
|25. Dallas Baptist
|23-12
|106
|19
Dropped out: No. 16 Arizona (24-12); No. 17 Florida (22-14); No. 25 Wake Forest (27-9).
|Others receiving votes: Rutgers (30-6) 103; Wake Forest (27-9) 96; Arizona (24-12) 83; Florida State (22-13) 82; Mercer (31-5) 76; Florida (22-14) 49; Georgia Southern (23-13) 48; North Carolina State (23-11) 38; Alabama (23-14) 21; Georgia Tech (23-14) 21; Wofford (27-9) 20; Grand Canyon (25-12) 17; Liberty (22-12) 17; UC Santa Barbara (24-8) 17; Kennesaw State (22-12) 14; Texas A&M (22-13) 11; North Carolina (22-14) 10; Central Michigan (23-10) 3; Davidson (28-6) 2; Mississippi (21-14) 2; West Virginia (22-12) 2; Illinois (19-14) 1; San Diego (22-12) 1.
