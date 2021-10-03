USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL - 10/3/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.

RecordPtsPvs
1. Alabama (63)5-016231
2. Georgia (2)5-015622
3. iowa5-014295
4. Penn State5-013976
5. Oklahoma5-013804
6. Cincinnati4-013588
7. Ohio State4-1117210
8. Michigan5-0112514
9. Oregon4-110003
10. Brigham Young5-096815
11. Michigan State5-091116
12. Oklahoma State5-079818
13. Notre Dame4-17777
14. Kentucky5-075823
15. Coastal Carolina5-069916
16. Arkansas4-165211
17. Mississippi3-162912
18. Florida3-24649
19. Auburn4-146322
20. Wake Forest5-044125
21. Clemson3-228819
22. North Carolina State4-1257NR
23. Texas4-1256NR
24. SMU5-0142NR
25. Arizona State4-1141NR

Dropped out: No. 13 Texas A&M (3-2); No. 20 UCLA (3-2); No. 21 Fresno State (4-2); No. 24 Baylor (4-1).

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M (3-2) 105; San Diego State (4-0) 103; Baylor (4-1) 40; Pittsburgh (4-1) 34; Iowa State (3-2) 27; Oregon State (4-1) 27; Virginia Tech (3-1) 24; Boston College (4-1) 14; Texas-San Antonio (5-0) 13; Appalachian State (4-1) 11; Fresno State (4-2) 8; Liberty (4-1) 7; Mississippi State (3-2) 6; Maryland (4-1) 5; North Carolina (3-2) 5; Texas Tech (4-1) 2; Western Michigan (4-1) 2; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 1; Nevada (3-1) 1.

