USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL - 9/26/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.

RecordPtsPvs
1. Alabama (64)4-016241
2. Georgia (1)4-015582
3. Oregon4-014674
4. Oklahoma4-013953
5. Iowa4-013196
6. Penn State4-012868
7. Notre Dame4-0118710
8. Cincinnati3-011859
9. Florida3-1110111
10. Ohio State3-1103012
11. Arkansas4-0101618
12. Mississippi3-091613
13. Texas A&M3-17445
14. Michigan4-067419
15. Brigham Young4-067016
16. Michigan State4-058321
17. Coastal Carolina4-058317
18. Oklahoma State4-045922
19. Clemson2-23897
20. UCLA3-131224
21. Fresno State4-125125
22. Auburn3-124423
23. Kentucky4-017927
24. Baylor4-013442
25. Wake Forest4-011939

Dropped out: No. 14 Iowa State (2-2); No. 15 Wisconsin (1-2); No. 20 North Carolina (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Texas (3-1) 101; Boston College (4-0) 91; North Carolina State (3-1) 70; San Diego State (4-0) 69; Maryland (4-0) 59; Wisconsin (1-2) 56; SMU (4-0) 54; Virginia Tech (3-1) 39; LSU (3-1) 36; Iowa State (2-2) 31; Army (4-0) 23; Arizona State (3-1) 12; Texas-San Antonio (4-0) 11; Liberty (3-1) 11; North Carolina (2-2) 10; Central Florida (2-1) 9; Oregon State (3-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 3; Appalachian State (3-1) 3; Louisville (3-1) 2; Indiana (2-2) 2; Wyoming (4-0) 1.

